Movement to Restore Trust releases new report on handling of clergy sex abuse cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of Catholics, whose mission is to address the handling of clergy sex abuse cases, has released a 68-page report.

The Movement to Restore Trust says the document seeks “increased support and compassion as well as justice for survivors of sexual abuse and recommends the implementation of meaningful reforms, with a goal of restoring the faithful’s trust and confidence in the Church and its leadership.”

In summary, the group addressed the following points: