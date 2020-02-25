Movie crews bring snow to Buffalo: ‘It’s like bringing tacos to Mexico’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Filming is now underway for a major Hollywood movie, featuring parts of Downtown Buffalo.

And there was an unexpected sight in Niagara Square ahead of that filming.

You’ll notice the square has snow right now… but that white stuff didn’t fall there naturally and some of it isn’t even real. Film crews wanted a winter scene for filming, so they created some Hollywood magic. They spread out a white tarp over the grass there, and covered it with snow that was hauled in from a church’s parking lot on the East Side. The director of the film was shocked there wasn’t snow in Buffalo in the middle of February.

“That’s like bringing tacos to Mexico,” Guillermo Del Toro joked. “I really didn’t expect that.”

Movie crews also tweaked the lighting in City Hall before filming there. When you walk in the lobby this week, you’ll see it’s noticeably darker.

Filming will continue through the end of the week in Buffalo.

The movie is set in the late 30’s, early 40’s, and features Bradley Cooper, who plays a conning carny.

“It’s about a man that pretends to speak with the dead, and the choices he makes coming from a carnival and rising through society, using his ‘gift,'” Del Toro said.

Del Toro confirmed Cooper is in the Queen City for filming.

Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett and other big names also star in the movie.

This is Guillermo Del Toro’s second time filming in the Queen City. He said he chose Buffalo for its beautifully preserved architecture, but fell in love with the food, the diversity, the hardworking and hospitable people and more.

“Every day that I’m here I fall more in love with it.”

And when asked it he’ll be back, he said absolutely.

There are road closures you should be aware of due to filming:

Thursday, February 27th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

Genessee St. between Niagara Square and Franklin

Delaware Ave. between Niagara Square and W. Eagle St.

Perkins Dr. between Niagara Square and S. Elmwood

Niagara St. between Niagara Square and S. Elmwood

Delaware Ave. between Niagara Square and W. Mohawk

Court St. between Niagara Square and Franklin

Niagara St. between Niagara Square and Franklin

Thursday February 27th from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Delaware Ave. between Niagara Square and Church St.

Friday, February 28th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Intermediate closure of Memorial Dr. and Curtis St.

Friday, February 28th from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.