Mr. Goodbar requiring proof of vaccination immediately

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mr. Goodbar on Elmwood Avenue will be requiring proof of vaccination to enter starting immediately.

The bar announced the change Tuesday morning via Instagram and Facebook, following Erie County’s indoor mask mandate, which took effect at 6 a.m. due to the recent rise in cases. “Be safe so we can continue Good Times with Good Friends at Goodbar,” the posts said.

The bar was also part of a “Doses and Mimosas” event in June, with two other Elmwood bars, where patrons could get a free mimosa after receiving a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one of the three locations.

Goodbar’s policy follows what many restaurants downstate have been doing, in addition to a few area bars. On Sept. 11, Nietzsche’s on Allen Street announced a vaccine mandate for all patrons attending a show.

“Venues that have strict vaccine requirements for entrance, such as Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center, would not have to require masks for vaccinated individuals under these orders,” according to a press release from the Erie County Department of Health,