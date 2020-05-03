MS Society holds Facebook live for virtual Walk MS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Saturday’s big Walk MS in Buffalo was canceled by the pandemic, but the Multiple Sclerosis Society is still asking people to join in a Virtual Walk MS.

To boost fundraising effort, News Four’s Jacquie Walker was invited to appear on a national Facebook Live event to share her 30 years of experience with Walk MS.

Walker talked about the high rate of multiple sclerosis in Western New York and the role of local researchers in developing new treatments for this often disabling disease.

“Buffalo has really been at the forefront of fighting this disease, of unlocking the secrets, of trying to learn what’s happening with M.S. We’ve continued all these years. So hold a good thought everybody for Buffalo, not only because we have so many folks here with M.S., but also because we’re leading the way in trying to help any way we can.”

The MS Society is urging people to make their donations at Walk MS dot org.