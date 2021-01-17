M&T Bank donating to Pancho Packs with the help of Bills fans

(WIVB)– M&T Bank is teaming up with Bills fans to donate $12,000 to Pancho Packs.

The company will give $2.00, until they hit $12,000, for every Bills’ photo commented on a post through its Facebook page with the hashtag ‘#YESMTBANK.’

M&T says fans can submit as many photos as they want.

The photos submitted have the chance to be featured on an M&T banner that will be delivered to the Bills during their practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

M&T provided a description of Pancho Packs for those who would like to participate.

“Pancho Packs is an initiative through The Teacher’s Desk of Buffalo to provide school supplies for students in need in honor of Bills superfan Ezra Castro, also known as Pancho Billa. With local families dealing with continually evolving remote, hybrid and in-person learning settings, the need remains especially high.”

To access the Facebook post, click here.