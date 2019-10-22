Mulberry mentioned on national broadcast during Sunday’s Bills game

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)–In the second quarter, Ryan Fitzpatrick was moving the ball down the field for Miami and the broadcasters mentioned the former Bills Quarterback went to dinner at Mulberry Italian Restaurant the night before with Bills Tight End, Lee Smith.

Mulberry wasn’t just mentioned once, it was brought up a couple times.

The owner Joe Jerge, told me he was at the game, so he didn’t hear the comments, but got bombarded with texts.

The first to reach out was Thurman Thomas’ wife.

He was flattered his restaurant would be mentioned on national TV. He called Fitz his “main man” and said he ordered the Gnocchi Saturday night, his favorite dish there.

“I always like to say our real celebrities are our regular customers, but it’s very humbling to have people that are of celebrity stature… the Bills, the Sabres, whoever, come in here and want to frequent the place. But more importantly, they want to come back. so that’s really, really nice and it’s great for the regulars who come in, to see those people. And a lot of them do co-mingle and talk to everybody so it’s really neat,” Jerge said.

Fitzpatrick told Jerge he’d be back to Mulberry even if the NFL didn’t bring him back to Buffalo.