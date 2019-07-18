Multiple arrests made at Blink 182, Lil Wayne concert at Darien Lake

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the following arrests from last night’s Blink 182 and Lil’ Wayne concert at Darien Lake:
- Johnnie L Green III age 26 of NW 22nd Ave. Opa Locka, FL arrested for Harassment 2nd after allegedly harassing a Darien lake Employee after the concert.
- William D. Hoover age 18 of Forest Creek Ln. Grand Island, NY arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana after being found in possession of a quantity of Marijuana.
- Skye D. Weaver age 18 of Crouse Rd. Bath, NY arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana after being found in possession of a quantity of Marijuana.
- Kyle N. House age 20 of Lawrence Woods Orchard Park, NY arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana after being found in possession of a quantity of Marijuana.
- Benjamin C. Milligan age 50 of E. Jensen St Fresno, CA arrested for Trespass after allegedly attempting to re-enter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.
- Timothy J. Murphy age 19 of Aspinwood Pl. Buffalo, NY arrested for Trespass after allegedly attempting to re-enter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.
- Jake R. Duffy age 18 of Caldwell Dr. W. Seneca, NY arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana after being found in possession of a quantity of Marijuana.
- Nicholas S. Witczak age 30 of McKinley Pkwy Buffalo, NY arrested for Trespass after allegedly attempting to re-enter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.
- Andrew T. Ryan age 24 of Freshour Rd Canandaigua, NY arrested for Trespass and Disorderly Conduct after allegedly refusing to leave the venue after being told numerous times to leave and also creating a disturbance at the venue.
- Leah C. Lincoln age 18 of Cider Cir. Rochester, NY arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd after allegedly returning to Darien Lake property after being told not to return due to a prior incident.