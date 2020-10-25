Police investigating multiple fights at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – Several juveniles are facing consequences for multiple fights that broke out Saturday night at the Walden Galleria.
Cheektowaga Police – assisted by Lancaster, Depew, West Seneca, and the NFTA police department – responded to reports of many disorderly kids at the mall, according to Cheektowaga’s assistant police chief.
Assistant Chief Brian Gould says most of the minors were escorted out of the mall, with a couple being brought to Cheektowaga’s police headquarters. No one was injured at last check.
No other details are available at this time.
