BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There is a new piece of artwork in downtown Buffalo honoring Irish author James Joyce.

On Monday, the University at Buffalo unveiled the 36-foot tall mural at 181 Franklin St.

Joyce has been regarded as one of the most influential writers of the 20th century. Currently, UB is working to create a James Joyce museum on their south campus.

UB is home to the world’s largest and most comprehensive collection of manuscripts and materials that Joyce worked on in his lifetime.