Music is Art releases new ‘Good Neighbors’ album to benefit struggling local artists

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new album is highlighting music talent in Western New York. Music is Art is presenting “Good neighbors – Volume 1”.

It’s a collaboration from the Music Industry Alliance Songwriter Peer Group.

12 artists worked together on the project.

The program director and an artist featured on the album joined us on WakeUp to tell us about the music.

They tell us all the money from the album goes to local artists who’ve struggled this last year.

Program Director and Artist Sarah Elizabeth told us, “We pulled this project together in the middle of a pandemic, none of us have played gigs in a year and music is art is always very generous to donate proceeds like this to artists in times when they need it.”

You can stream the album on all platforms, it’s also available for download on Google Music and iTunes.