Nardin Academy sports their Bills gear to show support for the team

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Nardin Academy is showing of their Buffalo Bills spirit. The school held a Buffalo Bills day, where students and faculty could sport their Bills gear.

“The kids love dressing up,” said Nardin Academy teacher Anna Jone. “I think they love all the new gear with the hats that say [AFC East ] champions on it and we play the shout song in the morning and we have a lot of fun.”

“Allen and Diggs, they’re just amazing together. I think they’re the dynamic duo of the NFL” – student at @NardinAcademy



Definitely the next generation of Bills fans over there 🏈🏈 https://t.co/XOToIi7ke2 — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) January 19, 2021

“It brings us all together, especially since we have to be distant during the pandemic but we can all come together and support the Bills,” said student Ava Malcos.

Seeing all this excitement is extra special for teacher Alex Ladowski, because he was the same age as his son back when the Bills made it to the super bowl.

“When I was a kid I had such a taste of it and it’s been like chasing that our whole entire lives you know,” he said. “It’s just been so awesome being able to share this with my son and even the students because it’s such a great feeling when our city comes together like this.”