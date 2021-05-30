NASCAR driver honors WNY native Marine Cpl. Jason Dunham, who was killed in Iraq in 2004

CONCORD, N.C. (WIVB) — As people across the United States observe Memorial Day Weekend, a Western New Yorker killed in action is being honored on the national stage.

During the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s Kurt Busch drove with Marine Corporal Jason Dunham’s name on his windshield. Busch revealed his car earlier this week.

Dunham, an Allegany County native, threw himself off a grenade while serving in Iraq in 2004.

He died eight days later.

“And to carry Dunham’s name on our race car memorial weekend. It really already puts the added pressure on. But it gives me that added pride to do my part and give back to our military,” said Busch.

Marine Cpl. Dunham’s actions saved the lives of his fellow marines. He posthumously received the medal of honor.

Dunham, who was from Scio, was just 22-years-old when he died.