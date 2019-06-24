National Comedy Center named in People’s “100 Reasons to Love America”

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Comedy Center in Jamestown has been named one of People magazine’s “100 Reasons to Love America.”

Out of the 100 items on the list, the National Comedy Center is one of only three museums.

“We are proud to be included on this prestigious list created by People magazine,” said Journey Gunderson, National Comedy Center Executive Director. “As Americans hit the road over the July 4th holiday weekend and beyond, we hope they’ll come visit Jamestown, NY to see for themselves why the National Comedy Center is a national treasure and a great reason to love America. This is one more validation of everything our visitors have been saying about the experience. It exceeds everyone’s expectations, and I’m glad People has recognized it in this national context.”

The National Comedy Center has been open since August.

This past March, it was designated as the United States’ official cultural institution dedicated to the story of comedy and preserving its heritage.