National Fuel closing Customer Assistance Centers as part of coronavirus response plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–National Fuel will close its Customer Assitance Centers at 409 Main St. in Buffalo, 2875 Union Rd. in Cheektowaga, and 1384 Peek Settlement Rd. in Jamestown as part of its coronavirus response plan, officials say.

Drop boxes for payments will remain available at each location.

National Fuel says customers can click here for other payment options.

Reps will be available via phone at 1-800-365-3234 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Late charges for customers impacted by this pandemic will be waived,” a spokesperson said.

National Fuel says they have taken the following additional steps in response to coronavirus: