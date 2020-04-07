National Fuel donates to local COVID-19 relief efforts

1  of  4
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)- National Fuel Gas Company Foundation is donating $250,000 dollars across its New York and Pennsylvania service areas to help communities in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“For 117 years, National Fuel has played an important role in the communities where we live and operate,” said David P. Bauer, President and CEO of National Fuel and President of the National Fuel Gas Company Foundation. “The pandemic represents a historic challenge for all of us, and we are determined to do our part and get through this together.”

In New York, grants will be given to the following:

  • United Way of Buffalo & Erie County’s WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund
  • FeedMore WNY

Pennsylvania grants will go to the following:

  • Erie Community Foundation
  • Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania
  • Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County

