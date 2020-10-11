National Fuel hosts drive-thru hiring event

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–A well-known Williamsville company got extra creative at its hiring event earlier Saturday.

National Fuel Gas Company hosted drive-thru meter reader interviews for open jobs at its headquarters parking lot. This comes after 2,800 Western New Yorkers applied for unemployment assistance just last week.



Right now, the U.S. unemployment rate is just under eight percent. All applicants were required to wear a mask, have a valid driver’s license, and two resumes. Company officials say conducting interviews this way is a small step towards normalcy.



“We’ve been talking to a lot of candidates over the phone using technology over the computer, but we still find that meeting folks face to face is a great way to really connect and have a good conversation about employment,” said assistant manager Valerie Hawthorn.



The meter reader position pays an hourly rate of $14.50 with daily incentive pay and benefits. To check out other open jobs, click here.