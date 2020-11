BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– National Grid is increasing its staffing across Upstate New York Sunday because of high winds.



The company announced its calling in 26,000 workers including crews from across the northeast and Canada.



The company says it will work closely with local officials if there’s an outage, to restore service as quickly as possible.

For real-time power outage information visit National Grid’s Outage Central website.

LATEST: