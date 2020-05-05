National Grid warning customers of phone scam threatening to shut off service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–National Grid is warning customers to beware of a new phone scam.

Officials say the scam involves callers pretending to be National Grid representatives telling customers that if they don’t pay their bill in 30 minutes their power will be shut off.

The customer is then directed to call “the direct billing department to make a payment and avoid power disconnection,” National Grid said.

National Grid also says the scammers use sophisticated phone systems to display their number on the customer’s caller ID.

According to the company, the phone number customers are instructed to call also closely resembles their recorded messaging and phone prompt directions.

The company asks customers to hang up and call National Grid’s customer service number regarding their bill.

National Grid wants to remind Western New York on March 13 they temporarily suspended collections-related activities, including service disconnections, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.