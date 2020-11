(WIVB) – The National Transportation Board is now examining debris left behind after a deadly plane crash in the Town of Ellicott over the weekend.

Three people died in the crash in Chautauqua County.

It took crews several hours to find the wreckage the next day.

The plane was traveling from North Carolina to the airport near Jamestown. Weather may have been a factor in the crash.

The remains of the plane are now going to Tennessee for further investigation.