AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) - If you have been wondering what is happening with that big open space that used to be Northtown Plaza, Amherst officials say to wait a few months.

A new lifestyle center called "Station Twelve" is coming to the site- but progress has been painfully slow.

Boston-based owner, WS Development is promising that Station 12 will be the first of its kind for Western New York, but right now, it is just building frames.

"They have hired 24-hour security, they have put up surveillance systems," said Brian Kulpa, Amherst Town Supervisor. "They have maintained the fencing, they have put roofs on where they had not had roofs on."