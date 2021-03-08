National Women in Construction Week kicks off

(WIVB)– Sunday marks the start of National Women in Construction Week.

Women working at the Danforth Construction geared up and put on their hardhats to get ready.

The week highlights women as a critical component of the construction industry.

Women are outnumbered 10 to 1 by men in the construction workforce, but the National Association of Women in construction wants to change that.

“Recruit women currently in the workforce. But also young women and girls get them interested in the industry at an early age. It’s a great field to be in whether you’re part of the field a woman who’s actually working on the construction site, or in an office or in the shop.” Wendy Glauber, Danforth Construction, Member of NAWIC

Almost 200 women are already in the Buffalo chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction.