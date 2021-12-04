Naval and Military Park to honor Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park will be hosting a ceremony in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7 in the park’s hangar building.

The event is free and welcome to the public. The American Legion Donovan Post will participate with a rifle team and a “Taps” bugler. Featured speaker Shane Stephenson, the Naval Park’s curator, will reflect on the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks.

“Pearl Harbor had a direct impact on Americans across the country, including the five Sullivan brothers, who signed up to serve together in the Navy as a result of losing their friend Bill Ball on the USS Arizona,” said park President and CEO Paul Marzello. “It is important to remember and honor those who were killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago and also honor our World War II veterans who were sent to war as a result of the attacks.”

The Naval Park is home to USS The Sullivans, the World War II destroyer named in the brothers’ honor. More than 2,400 American military personnel were killed in the 1941 attack.

More information about the park is available at BuffaloNavalPark.org.