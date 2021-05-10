Nearly 150 people took part in first ‘Shot and a Chaser’ clinic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fewer than 150 people received a first-dose COVID-19 shot at Resurgence Brewing Co. in the First Ward on Saturday as part of Erie County’s ‘Shot and a Chaser’ incentive.

The program, an enticement for vaccine-reluctant young adults to get the shot, was announced in April by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Those who received a shot at the clinic also got a token for a free drink. It was the first of five ‘Shot and a Chaser’ events that have been scheduled thus far.

After distributing 146 first-doses of the COVID vaccine at Saturday's first "Shot and a Chaser" event, here ECDOH's schedule of future clinics. pic.twitter.com/9nqYrhhm4h — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) May 10, 2021

Erie County officials initially opened up 300 appointments for the clinic. Erie County Department of Health spokesperson Kara Kane said 146 shots were distributed.

“ECDOH has set up many of our popup COVID-19 vaccine clinics with 300 doses by default,” Kane said in an email. “For each clinic day, our operations and logistics teams are prepared based on how many actual appointments are scheduled and any additional walk-ins. The decrease in overall vaccine demand reflects a trend seen nationwide.”

At the same time, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Sunday that more people received their first dose of the shot at Resurgence on Saturday than the total combined the week before.