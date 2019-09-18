Need tickets for Bills’ games? BBB has tips for consumers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Bills are sporting a 2-0 record for the first time in 5 years, and tickets for Sunday’s first home game are hot. As of Wednesday afternoon, tickets listed on the Bills’ website were starting slightly above $100 each.

But as the game against the Cincinnati Bengals gets closer, those prices will likely inch higher and harder to get, and the Better Business Bureau is offering tips to keep from getting ripped off.

Melanie McGovern, Communications Director for the BBB of Upstate New York said the best way to make sure you are getting the “real deal” would obviously be going to the Bills’ ticket office at New Era Field and buying the tickets yourself.

But McGovern added, if you buy your tickets somewhere else, there are ways of ensuring you won’t get turned away at the gate because your tickets were bogus.

Tickets bought on the secondary market could be counterfeit, and even if they are genuine, the seller might have marked them up with exorbitant fees, that in some cases might be illegal.

McGovern advises fans to go with ticket brokers that are reputable, “That you are actually getting a ticket to the game, that it is actually the seat, the section, the date is correct,” and McGovern said if all that checks out, “the people are not going to lose money, or get to the gate, and ‘I am sorry you are out of luck.’”

If you are buying your tickets from a reseller, McGovern said check their refund policy, if your tickets match with the real seats on a stadium seating map, and if you have any doubt about the business you are buying from, check their record with the Better Business Bureau.