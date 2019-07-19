NEED TO KNOW: Tips to keep you, your family, and pets safe from the heat

(WIVB)– According to AAA close to 40 children die in hot cars every year.

Experts say to look before you lock your car door to prevent it from happening.

You should also never leave your child in the car, even if the windows are down. Temperatures can rise 20 degrees in just ten minutes.

AAA says children are at high risk for heatstroke because their bodies can heat up five times faster than adults.

When it comes to pets and the heat it’s best to leave them at home. AAA says dogs can’t sweat like humans, which can cause them to overheat faster.

Some of the signs that your dog might be having a heat stroke include panting, excessive drooling, and rapid heartbeat.