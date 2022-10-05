TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Residents in one Town of Tonawanda neighborhood are demanding change following what they call years of neglect to a row of apartment buildings that line Kenmore Avenue.

This comes more than one month after three people were shot, two of them killed, inside one of the units on Parker Boulevard. Those who live in the neighborhood surrounding the apartments say this is just one incident in a long history of issues coming from these buildings.

“This is the last thing I think any of us want to have to get involved in,” said Marilyn Sozanski, who lives near one of the buildings. “The fact that it’s gone on for so many years and so little has been done by the owner.”

Sozanski and her neighbor Bob Priore spoke with News 4 about their concerns. They both have lived in their homes for nearly 40 years. According to them, what once was a quiet place to live has turned into a violent eyesore.

“Kenmore Avenue, which is right up along here, is sort of the gateway entrance to the Town of Tonawanda,” Priore said. “Our gateway has been compromised.”

News 4 also spoke with Larry, a tenant of the Parker Boulevard apartment building – the same one where August’s homicide happened. He said the issues have become progressively worse over the three years he’s lived there. He’s now moving out.

“There’s so many issues with it. The bathroom ceiling has caved in one me, the tiles on the kitchen floor have all come up, the bathroom – the sink, the tub will not drain. It’s just one thing after another,” he said.

The apartment buildings are owned by Frank Juliano. At a recent Town of Tonawanda board meeting, dozens of nearby residents voiced their concerns over what they say is his neglect. Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger says this has been an ongoing problem.

“The games are over. I’ve met with Mr. Juliano in this office last week, and I explained it to him that, hey, we’re not going away, you know? Not only the building inspectors, but our courts and the town board are going to be keeping a close eye on you,” Emminger said.

The town supervisor said he plans to walk the neighborhood with other board members next month to monitor the changes and updates he’s asked Juliano to make.

News 4 spoke briefly over the phone with Juliano. He said he is making those changes and is working with the town board and building department.