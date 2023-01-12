BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that’s been shown to modestly slow the early stages of the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that doctors and patients will have to carefully weigh.

The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer’s by targeting the disease’s underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it specifically for patients with mild or early cases of dementia.

Katie Badeu from the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter joined News 4 on Wednesday to discuss the potential impact of Leqembi and what it could mean for the future of Alzheimer’s treatment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.