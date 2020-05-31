New Buffalo church launches Sunday with outdoor service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new church in Buffalo launches Sunday with an outdoor service.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday (Pentecost Sunday) at the corner of 7th Street and Court Street behind Buffalo City Hall.

Attendees will be able to stay in their cars or can stand outside while social distancing. Church goers are asked to wear a mask and to stand six feet from each other and refrain from touching, hugging and hand shaking.

“I hope to be able to inspire someone that has lost their faith, their hope and their joy during this time and let them know God got us,” Senior Pastor Rev. Duane Thomas, Jr. said. “We don’t have to be in a church building we can have church outside, social distance and get a word.”