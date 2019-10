NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara Falls now has a dog park. The State Office of Parks and Recreation unveiled the new comfort station and dog park in Deveaux Woods State Park in the Falls.

A woman who once lived in the area had the concept for the dog park, which was paid for in part with federal funds.

Planning for the park, plus construction, took about four years.

Local funding was used to buy the fencing for the dog park, along with the furnishings.