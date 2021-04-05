New COVID-19 testing lab opens at University at Buffalo, increasing testing capacity at UB by 75 percent

(WIVB) – A new COVID-19 testing laboratory has opened at the University at Buffalo- allowing testing capacity at the university to increase by 75 percent or 150,000 tests.

According to SUNY, the turnaround time for the tests will be 24 hours or less.

SUNY’s system-wide capacity will now be about 350,000 tests per week.

“We are so pleased to be hosting Upstate Medical’s COVID-19 testing laboratory at the University at Buffalo. Although we are optimistic about the increasingly robust vaccine distribution and administration, we recognize the very real threat that the virus still poses,” University at Buffalo President Satish K. Tripathi said. “As we continue weekly testing of our in-person campus population for COVID-19, while also following our health and safety protocols, this lab helps us build on our commitment to foster a safe and productive learning environment for our university community.”