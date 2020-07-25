New Era sign removed from Bills stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews have started taking down the “New Era” sign from the Bills home stadium.

The Bills and new era announced earlier this month with the company asking to be released from their naming rights and sponsorship deals with the team.



New Era has face scrutiny lately, after laying off more than 100 employees in Buffalo.

The Bills have not yet announced a new for the stadium.

