BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A new event in Western New York is raising money to support research for the blind and visually impaired.

People came together at the Rusty Nickel Brewing Company to help kick off the first-ever Vision Fest.

It’s all to benefit the Fighting Blindness Foundation.

The organization has driven vision research for more than four decades.

Vision Fest takes place this Saturday from noon-11 p.m.