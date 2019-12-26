New family entertainment complex to open soon in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Families will soon have a new place to enjoy time together in the city of Buffalo, thanks to a new entertainment center.

“It’s an exciting time for the community,” said Pharaoh Paige, owner of Zone One Entertainment Complex.

After about a year of renovations, the building near Amherst and Main Streets in Buffalo has transformed into the new Zone One Family Entertainment Center.

“Here’s where we’re going to put our games. We actually have about 8 other games coming in,” said Paige.

Pharaoh Paige says it’s been a long process, but he’s excited to provide something for the community. He says people are waiting for the doors to officially open.

“I would see a mother and a child walking by and they were just excited to see that something in their neighborhood is actually happening – it’s a great thing,” said Paige.

Families will be able to enjoy skating, laser tag, bumper cars and games as well as food and snacks.

The 20,000 square foot building has sent empty for 10 years. Paige says he saw it as the perfect opportunity to offer a safe, fun environment for children and adults right in the city.

“This place has been closed for a very, very long time and to be able to he the opportunity for those to experience this in Buffalo, it’s been overwhelming. That’s what motivates me,” said Paige.

Paige says there will be security to make sure this is a family fun zone.

“We wanted to create a true family entertainment center,” said Paige.

Paige says the center will open the first week of February. He says they are hiring now. For more information on applying for jobs click here.