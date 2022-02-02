New girls flag football pilot program will launch this April at 48 NYS high schools

(WIVB) – A new girls flag football pilot program will take the field at 48 New York State high schools this spring.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced the creation of the program on Wednesday. The NYSPHSAA is partnering with the Buffalo Bills, the New York Giants and the New York Jets to implement the programs, which will start in April.

Nike has also donated $100,000 for the program, which will be divided across the participating sections to pay for uniforms and equipment.

Games will be seven-on-seven and played on a regulation-sized field. The rules will be established by the NYSPHSAA and the NFL. Teams will play six to eight games, with the season running until May.

The funds donated by the Bills will go to support teams in Sections V and VI, which are:

Section V- Section VI-

Destiny Christian School Buffalo Academy of Science

Rochester Academy Charter School Niagara Falls High School

James Monroe Upper School Sweet Home High School

Edison Tech Depew High School

Eastridge High School West Seneca East High School

Canisteo-Greenwood North Tonawanda High School

Irondequoit High School West Seneca West High School

Spencerport High School Frontier High School

Hamburg High School

Amherst High School

Iroquois High School

Orchard Park High School

After the spring 2022 pilot program, the goal is to gain NYSPHSAA’s “emerging sport” status the following year, which is classified by four sections having at least four or more teams in the sport. A state committee for the sport would then be formed, and the committee could request approval to form a regional championship.