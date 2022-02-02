(WIVB) – A new girls flag football pilot program will take the field at 48 New York State high schools this spring.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced the creation of the program on Wednesday. The NYSPHSAA is partnering with the Buffalo Bills, the New York Giants and the New York Jets to implement the programs, which will start in April.
Nike has also donated $100,000 for the program, which will be divided across the participating sections to pay for uniforms and equipment.
Games will be seven-on-seven and played on a regulation-sized field. The rules will be established by the NYSPHSAA and the NFL. Teams will play six to eight games, with the season running until May.
The funds donated by the Bills will go to support teams in Sections V and VI, which are:
Section V- Section VI-
Destiny Christian School Buffalo Academy of Science
Rochester Academy Charter School Niagara Falls High School
James Monroe Upper School Sweet Home High School
Edison Tech Depew High School
Eastridge High School West Seneca East High School
Canisteo-Greenwood North Tonawanda High School
Irondequoit High School West Seneca West High School
Spencerport High School Frontier High School
Hamburg High School
Amherst High School
Iroquois High School
Orchard Park High School
After the spring 2022 pilot program, the goal is to gain NYSPHSAA’s “emerging sport” status the following year, which is classified by four sections having at least four or more teams in the sport. A state committee for the sport would then be formed, and the committee could request approval to form a regional championship.
- New girls flag football pilot program will launch this April at 48 NYS high schools
- Biden renews call to slash US’ cancer rates in half with ‘moonshot’ program
- ‘It’s a tremendous honor’: Flag-bearers excited to represent Team USA
- COATS 4 KIDS: St. Joe’s students donate hundreds of coats to those in need
- Watch: Light show rehearsal for Olympic opening ceremony
Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.