BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new monument in South Buffalo is paying tribute to Western New York’s Irish immigrants.

It shows an immigrant family arriving in New York and a business owner pointing to a sign that says “Irish need not apply.”

New York State Assemblyman Pat Burke helped lead the project.

He calls it a celebration of Irish-immigrant history filled with struggle.

The new stone mural is on display outside the Buffalo Irish Center.