New jail advisory board will provide more oversight at Erie County Holding Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will now be more oversight at the Erie County Holding Center.

County lawmakers have approved the creation of an advisory board for the jail.

Over the years, there have been several deaths, lawsuits and allegations of abuse at the jail.

Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard said “The concept of an advisory board that is, in fact, working to make improvements and not simply making criticism and fostering someone else’s ability to bring a lawsuit; In that regard I embrace the concept of an advisory board.”

The new board will have 11 members who will meet at least four times per year.