New law creates Jail Advisory Board for Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz signed a bill into law today that will give the county a Jail Advisory Board.

The advisory board will work with the sheriff’s office, to monitor and improve the county jails.

Last month the county legislature unanimously approved the creation of the board, following several deaths, lawsuits and allegations of abuse and neglect at the Erie County Holding Center.

“We want to make sure that people who enter our criminal justice system here in Erie County have all of the tools and all of the support they need, to return back to our communities, very productive, contributing to society. We want to make sure no one’s human rights are being violated,” Legislature Chairperson April Baskin said.

From 2010 to 2013, the county had a community corrections advisory board.