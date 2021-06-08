New legislation will allow Amigone Funeral Home to relocate crematory to non-residential area in Town of Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amigone Funeral Home is now allowed to relocate its controversial crematory.

That’s according to new legislation passed Tuesday by the State Senate and Assembly.

The crematory, located on Sheridan Drive, closed from 2012 to 2018 and again this past September for violating air quality regulations.

This new bill amends the state law that bans the construction of new joint funeral home-crematories, and the relocation of crematories that operated before the law was adopted.

That means Smigone can now move its crematory to a non-residential area within the town as long as local officials approve it.

State Senator Sean Ryan played a key role in getting this bill passed.

In a statement, Sen. Ryan says this is a win-win.

“The residents of the Town of Tonawanda get their neighborhood cleaned up and a local business gets to continue operating under its current business model,” Ryan said.

The legislation now heads to Governor Cuomo’s desk for a signature.