New Lieutenant Colonel takes the reins at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2nd squadron of the 101st Cavalry Regiment welcomed a new commander to the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. During the exchange of a ceremonial flag, Lieutenant Colonel Brad Frank passed the duties and responsibilities to Lieutenant Colonel Jason Secrest.

Secrest, a decorated veteran, is looking forward to the new role, adding that this promotion was the second-best day of his life. The first was when he married his wife.

The 2nd squadron changed course frequently over the past year. Many soldiers volunteered to help with vaccine distribution, while others deployed to the capitol after the January 6th insurrection. Secrest says now it’s time for them to get back to their normal responsibilities.



“We’re ready to go back to our wartime mission, which is training,” said Secrest. “There’s a lot of threats- China, Russia, and other nations – that would seek to challenge the United States. We really need to get back to that training for that mission.”