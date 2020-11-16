New memorial placed to honor Buffalo Police Officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The City of Good Neighbors came together Sunday to recognize a Buffalo Police Officer, who died in the line of duty.



Police dedicated a new memorial to Officer James Shields who died on October 30, 2002, when his patrol car crashed into a tree near Delaware Avenue and Bryant Street.

A memorial was created in his memory at the scene of his accident until sometime this year. As we first reported last month, that memorial had gone missing, leaving his family heartbroken.

Buffalo Police and the New Era Jeep Club quickly got to work and put a new memorial in place.

Sheild’s son Jeremy says he was left at a loss for words.

“It feels warm, it feels very wholesome to walk in on that. I was actually incredibly surprised at how many people were still there and support. I love it.”



While the Shields family could not honor James on the anniversary of the crash because the memorial was missing, they are planning to hold a ceremony on December 9 which would have been his birthday.

