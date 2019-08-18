New names added to the Veterans Memorial Wall in Amherst State Park

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– The names of 27 veterans were unveiled engraved on the Amherst Veterans Memorial Wall on Sunday.

It’s located in Amherst State Park on Mill Street in Williamsville.

The wall celebrates the service of current and former Amherst residents who served in the Military.

This afternoon’s ceremony reminds us that the sacrifices made by those brave servicemen and women will not be forgotten.

If you want to check out new names placed on the wall for yourself you can head there during the day or see the monument lit up at night.

If interested in having a loved one’s name placed on the wall, call the Town of Amherst Supervisor’s office.