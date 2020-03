BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) - A basketball coach at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute is among those that have tested positive for COVID-19 in Erie County. Despite not having any pre-existing conditions, he still found himself being admitted into the ICU at Sister's Hospital.

"Definitely freaked out," Gabe Michael said. "You know it's just you're in there with your own thoughts the whole time and you do have some moments where you're like on no this is going poorly but at the same time the best thing you can do is to stay positive."