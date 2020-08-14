New penguin chicks at the Aquarium of Niagara have been named

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Aquarium of Niagara’s new penguin chicks have names!

The chicks- who were the first penguin chicks to hatch at the Aquarium since 2004- are named “Smitty” and “Jules”.

The chicks hatched in April and are the offspring of “PJ Jr.” and Blanca”.

“The reinstatement of the Aquarium’s Humboldt penguin breeding program was made possible by the $3.6 million renovation of its penguin exhibit, Penguin Coast, in 2018,” the aquarium said in a Friday press release. “Two of the Aquarium’s donors who were involved with making substantial gifts towards Penguin Coast were afforded the opportunity to name the chicks.”

The chicks- a male and a female- are now on public display in the Penguin Coast exhibit.