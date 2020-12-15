New petition to change Allen Street to Josh Allen Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A change.org petition is making the rounds on social media and it’s one that’s sure to win the approval of Bills Mafia.

It’s calling on the Buffalo City Council to change the name of Allen Street to Josh Allen Street and it’s gained a good amount of support since it was posted 23 hours ago.

The comments go from heartfelt, with one person saying “Josh is not only a great football player and leader but a great human being” to simple, with some just saying “Go Bills.”

Poster Jared Peel writes” Josh Allen has given our community so much hope and has been a bright spot and shining light in our community. It’s time we give back and rename Allen Street to Josh Allen Street.”

The petition is up to 51 of it’s 100 signature goal so far but if you’d like to add your name click here.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

LATEST: