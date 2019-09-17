New report says almost 100 bridges in WNY are considered to be in poor condition

(WIVB)– About 100 of the about 1,150 locally and state-maintained bridges in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls areas are rated as poor or structurally deficient.

That’s about 8% the bridges in our area and researchers say about a half-million drivers pass per those bridges a day.

This is all according to a report released by Trip, which is a national transportation research nonprofit out of Washington D.C.

It says structurally deficient means a significant deterioration of the bridge deck, supports or other major components.

The two bridges with the most traffic that are rated structurally deficient in our area are in Amherst at the 290 and Sweet Home Road, and in Buffalo at the 33 and Gaiter Avenue.

Trip leaders talked about the importance of more state funding to improve the bridges.

The report says 45% of bridges in our area are in fair condition.

It also says about 10% of bridges statewide are rated as poor, meaning our area is comparable to the rest of the state.