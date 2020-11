TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The newest Rock Burger location opens Friday on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Tonawanda.

The new location, 1750 Niagara Falls Boulevard, will be open for takeout at 11 a.m. Friday.

Like the other Rock Burger USA locations in Niagara Falls and Cheektowaga, the restaurant offers a variety of classic and creative stuffed burgers, filled with everything from cheese to Oreo cookies or Cool Ranch Doritos.

You can find a menu here.