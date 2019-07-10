New sports complex on Buffalo’s east side gives kids a place to play

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Kids have a new state-of-the-art recreation space to go to near Perkins Park. It’s opened near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and East Ferry Street.

The space was once home to the Humboldt YMCA. Now, the new center features a grass football field and a ball hockey rink in Perkins Park.

There were already basketball courts and a playground near there.

The center, near other community centers, and affordable housing complex, was made possible with the city of good neighbors.

This project took just over a year to put together.