New WNY business ‘hooks you up’ to help you stay healthy and hydrated

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New ‘hydration station’ in WNY is specializing in IV nutrition therapy. RevIVe opened at the end of 2018, and in the Spring of 2019, they put a mobile unit on the roads.

Inside their brick and mortar space, RevIVe appears to be a mix between a doctor’s office and a spa. Registered nurses ‘hook patients up’ with different IV cocktails, while light music plays and essential oils are diffused. Patients sit on chairs with heated pads while getting their IVs.

Carie Kress, an RN with 18 years experience, helped News 4’s Kelsey Anderson choose a specialty cocktail: the Cheeri-o. That IV contained a mix of Vitamin C, Glutathione, Magnesium and B-12.

“The glutathione is anti-aging, it’s an anti-oxidant,” Kress said. “Vitamin C can actually help treat and reverse the signs of UV sun damage, and B12 is good for skin health as well.”

After a quick pinch, the IV is barely noticeable in the arm. Each session takes about an hour to finish a full IV bag.

Cheeri-o is just one of more than a dozen IV cocktails offered at RevIVe. Nurses there say the Sca-Jack-Me-Up is an immunity boost, the Thunder of Niagara combats chronic headaches, and the Chippewa Undone is for those tough mornings after a fun night out.

“That has a little bit of Zofran in it, and Pepsid, which are anti-nausea and stomach relief,” Amanda Hicks said, a co-owner of RevIVe. “As well as some IV motrin, and some energy, B12.”

The Myer’s Cocktail is another option. That’s what Ann Candelario has been getting for the past six months. She told News 4, the mix of Vitamin C, Calcium, Magnesium and B-Complex has helped relives pain in her joints, and ashtma symptoms.

“(I went) from every day having asthma, and having to pump, to right now, 16 days no asthma,” Candelario said.

There are six nurses, and one physician on staff at RevIVe.

“For me it’s worth it… I feel more alive,” Candelario said.

The mobile unit can be called for house calls, or can show up to work events, wellness fairs and races. It’s headed to Jam in the Valley, in Varysburg, July 11 through the 13.