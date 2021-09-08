New York Beer Project announces new Florida location

(WIVB) – Lockport-based brewery New York Beer Project is opening a new location – in the Sunshine State.

The brewery announced Wednesday that they have broken ground on a new 24,000 sq. ft. facility in Winter Garden, Florida, near Disney’s Magic Kingdom. The new building will include a gastropub, indoor beer garden, tap room, sidewalk bistro, and three event spaces, as well as a 5,000 sq. ft. brewery.

“In our hometown of Lockport, New York, there was a large community of people, but not that many places to gather, eat, drink and have fun,” owner Kelly Krupski said in a press release. “We built the original location for our community, and that’s what we plan to do in Horizon West. We are fully aware of the tourist element, as we love to visit Orlando and its world class attractions. However, we want to build lasting relationships with the families and residents who live here.”

New York Beer Project also has a beer hall in Victor, NY.