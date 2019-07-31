New York Power Authority launching $1.1 billion project to modernize Niagara Power Plant

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– The New York Power Authority is launching a 15-year modernization and digitization program to significantly extend the operating life of the Niagara Power Project, according to Governor Cuomo.

This project, named Next Generation Niagara, will center around the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant. The power authority plans to invest $1.1 billion in the project.

“This extraordinary investment is a crucial part of our nation-leading plan to decarbonize New York’s electric power system by 2040 and will continue supplying job-producing companies across the state with clean, low-cost energy,” Cuomo said.

Improvements will include replacing the aging equipment with the latest machinery. Next Generation Niagara will also support an estimated 60 union construction jobs throughout the project.

NYPA’s Board of Trustees approved the investment in a meeting yesterday.

The initiative will be made up of four phases including a comprehensive inspection of the Robert Moses plant’s penstocks, refurbishing the 630-ton crane that enables mechanical work at the plant, upgrading and digitizing control systems, and building a new back up control room.

Mechanical parts that have reached the end of their operating life will also be replaced, officials say.

Work is set to begin later this year.